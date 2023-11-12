Best Bets, Odds for the Buccaneers vs. Titans Game – Week 10
We have best bets recommendations as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) head into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium on a four-game losing streak.
When is Buccaneers vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Buccaneers taking home the victory, but the model has them winning by slightly less (1.6 points). Lean towards taking the Titans.
- The Buccaneers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 58.7%.
- The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
- This season, the Titans have won three out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, Tennessee has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.
- Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Titans are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- In games as an underdog by 2.5 points or more so far this year, the Titans are 4-3 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39)
- Tampa Bay and Tennessee combine to average 0.7 fewer points per game than the over/under of 39 set for this game.
- The Buccaneers and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 1.9 more points per game than the point total of 39 set in this game.
- Out of the Buccaneers' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).
- Two of the Titans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
Mike Evans Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|74.3
|5
Chigoziem Okonkwo Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|21.6
|0
