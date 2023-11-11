The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) are 4.5-point favorites when they host the New Mexico State Aggies (7-3) in a CUSA matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. A 55-point over/under is set for the game.

Western Kentucky is compiling 28.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 59th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 84th, surrendering 27.7 points per contest. With 424.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, New Mexico State ranks 42nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 64th, giving up 370.3 total yards per game.

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs New Mexico State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -4.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -200 +165

Western Kentucky Recent Performance

With 367.7 yards of total offense per game (-60-worst) and 448 yards allowed per game on defense (20th-worst) over the last three tilts, the Hilltoppers have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

With 22.3 points per game on offense (-24-worst) and 25 points per game allowed on defense (14th-worst) over the last three games, the Hilltoppers have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Looking at Western Kentucky's last three games, it has put up 239 passing yards per game on offense (88th-ranked) and has allowed 201.7 passing yards per game on defense (104th-ranked).

Over the previous three games, the Hilltoppers rank -27-worst in rushing offense (128.7 rushing yards per game) and -119-worst in rushing defense (246.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Hilltoppers have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

Western Kentucky has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Western Kentucky has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Hilltoppers have an ATS record of 3-2.

Western Kentucky has gone over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Western Kentucky has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Western Kentucky has a 3-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hilltoppers have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has compiled 2,375 yards (263.9 ypg) on 214-of-357 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 96 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Elijah Young has racked up 326 yards on 59 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Markese Stepp has racked up 236 yards on 50 carries, scoring two times.

Malachi Corley's 662 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 82 times and has totaled 53 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Easton Messer has caught 27 passes for 335 yards (37.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dalvin Smith's 28 receptions have yielded 257 yards and two touchdowns.

Kendrick Simpkins has collected 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up six TFL and 37 tackles.

Western Kentucky's top-tackler, Talique Allen, has 40 tackles this year.

Anthony Johnson Jr. has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 26 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

