Week 11 Big South Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to see how the two games featuring Big South teams played out in Week 11 of the college football schedule?. Read below for results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Charleston Southern vs. Robert Morris
Week 11 Big South Results
Robert Morris 14 Charleston Southern 12
Robert Morris Leaders
- Passing: Tyler Szalkowski (11-for-18, 97 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: DJ Moyer (15 ATT, 82 YDS)
- Receiving: Noah Robinson (0 TAR, 4 REC, 47 YDS)
Charleston Southern Leaders
- Passing: Isaiah Bess (13-for-23, 227 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: JD Moore (11 ATT, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: Noah Jennings (0 TAR, 8 REC, 204 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Robert Morris
|Charleston Southern
|311
|Total Yards
|393
|138
|Passing Yards
|227
|173
|Rushing Yards
|166
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's Big South Games
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Joe Walton Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Beirne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
