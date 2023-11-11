OVC opponents match up when the UT Martin Skyhawks (7-2) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

Offensively, UT Martin has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FCS by compiling 428.9 yards per game. The defense ranks 72nd (362.0 yards allowed per game). Southeast Missouri State ranks 42nd in total yards per game (378.9), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 14th-worst in the FCS with 430.0 total yards surrendered per contest.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UT Martin vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UT Martin vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

UT Martin Southeast Missouri State 428.9 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.9 (45th) 362.0 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.0 (114th) 216.0 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.8 (77th) 212.9 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.1 (26th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has been a dual threat for UT Martin so far this season. He has 1,826 passing yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 326 yards (36.2 ypg) on 60 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 177 times for 1,095 yards (121.7 per game), scoring 10 times.

DeVonte Tanksley's 553 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has collected 42 catches and three touchdowns.

Trevonte Rucker has caught 29 passes while averaging 42.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Zoe Roberts' 24 grabs are good enough for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent leads Southeast Missouri State with 1,792 yards on 159-of-246 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Geno Hess has carried the ball 150 times for 830 yards, with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 214 yards.

Keveon Robbins has run for 99 yards across 28 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Ryan Flournoy paces his squad with 680 receiving yards on 45 receptions with five touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has caught 49 passes and compiled 485 receiving yards (53.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jack Clinkenbeard's 24 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 289 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed UT Martin or Southeast Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.