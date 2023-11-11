The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Last season 17 of UT Martin's games went over the point total.

The Skyhawks were 11-17-0 against the spread last season.

Mississippi State covered the spread more often than UT Martin last year, tallying an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 11-17-0 record of the Skyhawks.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 65.7 146.2 61.0 136.4 131.0 UT Martin 80.5 146.2 75.4 136.4 149.6

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks scored an average of 80.5 points per game last year, 19.5 more points than the 61.0 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 61.0 points last season, UT Martin went 10-14 against the spread and 18-11 overall.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 16-15-0 13-18-0 UT Martin 11-17-0 17-11-0

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State UT Martin 12-4 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.4 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

