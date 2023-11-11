The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks shot at a 45.9% rate from the field last season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Last season, UT Martin had a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.4% from the field.

The Skyhawks were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.

The Skyhawks' 80.5 points per game last year were 19.5 more points than the 61.0 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

UT Martin went 18-11 last season when it scored more than 61.0 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

UT Martin scored more points at home (88.4 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.

At home, the Skyhawks conceded 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.1.

At home, UT Martin drained 8.4 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (7.1). UT Martin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.7%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule