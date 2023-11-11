The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks shot at a 45.9% rate from the field last season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
  • Last season, UT Martin had a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.
  • The Skyhawks' 80.5 points per game last year were 19.5 more points than the 61.0 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • UT Martin went 18-11 last season when it scored more than 61.0 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Martin scored more points at home (88.4 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
  • At home, the Skyhawks conceded 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.1.
  • At home, UT Martin drained 8.4 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (7.1). UT Martin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.7%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Champion Christian W 104-76 Skyhawk Arena
11/11/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/13/2023 Brescia - Skyhawk Arena
11/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

