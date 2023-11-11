Will Torey Krug Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Torey Krug score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Krug stats and insights
- Krug is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Krug has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
