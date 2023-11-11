The North Dakota State Bison (6-3) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in a battle of MVFC opponents.

North Dakota State has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking ninth-best in total offense (447.0 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (294.8 yards allowed per game). Southern Illinois has been excelling on defense, giving up only 16.3 points per contest (fifth-best). Offensively, it ranks 60th by accumulating 25.8 points per game.

Southern Illinois vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Southern Illinois vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois North Dakota State 358.0 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.0 (12th) 272.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.8 (21st) 126.6 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.0 (4th) 231.4 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.0 (66th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 1,979 yards on 64.9% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 99 yards with one score.

Romeir Elliott is his team's leading rusher with 55 carries for 323 yards, or 35.9 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Lashaun Lester has piled up 49 carries and totaled 288 yards with four touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has hauled in 520 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Izaiah Hartrup has caught 35 passes and compiled 493 receiving yards (54.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

D'Ante' Cox's 28 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 313 yards and one touchdown.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State so far this season. He has 1,573 passing yards, completing 73.5% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 486 yards (54.0 ypg) on 83 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

This season, TaMerik Williams has carried the ball 73 times for 420 yards (46.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis' leads his squad with 546 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 41 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Eli Green has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 386 yards so far this campaign.

Joe Stoffel's 20 grabs have turned into 262 yards and five touchdowns.

