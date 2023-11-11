According to our computer model, the North Dakota State Bison will take down the Southern Illinois Salukis when the two teams play at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Southern Illinois vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-3.2) 49.5 North Dakota State 26, Southern Illinois 23

Week 11 MVFC Predictions

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis are 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Salukis' six games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have won twice against the spread this season.

One of the Bison's four games this season has hit the over.

Salukis vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 35 19.7 40.4 15 26 30.7 Southern Illinois 25.8 16.3 24.8 18.5 26.6 14.6

