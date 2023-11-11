OVC foes match up when the UT Martin Skyhawks (7-2) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

UT Martin ranks 48th in scoring defense this season (24.8 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FCS with 32.3 points per game. In terms of points scored Southeast Missouri State ranks 41st in the FCS (28.8 points per game), and it is 66th on defense (26.7 points allowed per game).

We will dive into all of the info about this contest

Southeast Missouri State vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Week 11 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State UT Martin 378.9 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.9 (20th) 430 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362 (72nd) 126.8 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216 (11th) 252.1 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.9 (53rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent leads Southeast Missouri State with 1,792 yards on 159-of-246 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Geno Hess has carried the ball 150 times for 830 yards, with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 214 yards.

Keveon Robbins has run for 99 yards across 28 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Ryan Flournoy's 680 receiving yards (75.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 45 receptions on 51 targets with five touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has recorded 485 receiving yards (53.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 49 receptions.

Jack Clinkenbeard's 24 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 289 yards and one touchdown.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has been a dual threat for UT Martin so far this season. He has 1,826 passing yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 326 yards (36.2 ypg) on 60 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sam Franklin has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 1,095 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

DeVonte Tanksley's 553 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has collected 42 catches and three touchdowns.

Trevonte Rucker has caught 29 passes for 380 yards (42.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Zoe Roberts has been the target of 32 passes and racked up 24 catches for 267 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

