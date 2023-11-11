A pair of college football's strongest scorers battle when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) carry the first-ranked offense into a matchup with the USC Trojans (7-3), who have the No. 2 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Ducks are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. An over/under of 73.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. USC matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled a 6-1-1 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 4-1.

USC has a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon & USC 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the National Champ. +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 To Win the Pac-12 -144 Bet $144 to win $100 USC To Win the Pac-12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

