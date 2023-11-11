Saturday's contest at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-70 victory as our model heavily favors Eastern Kentucky.

The Norse lost their last game 85-82 against Indiana State on Monday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 86, Northern Kentucky 70

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Norse outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game last season with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.2 points per game (118th in college basketball) and allowed 64.5 per outing (186th in college basketball).

Northern Kentucky averaged 2.1 fewer points in Horizon play (66.1) than overall (68.2).

The Norse put up more points at home (72.2 per game) than on the road (64.3) last season.

At home, Northern Kentucky allowed 64.4 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 64.9.

