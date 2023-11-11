Pioneer League opponents meet when the Morehead State Eagles (3-6) and the Davidson Wildcats (7-2) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jayne Stadium.

Morehead State is averaging 315.8 yards per game offensively this season (93rd in the FCS), and is allowing 365.6 yards per game (75th) on the defensive side of the ball. Davidson's defense ranks 53rd in the FCS with 25.3 points given up per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by piling up 45.4 points per contest.

Morehead State vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boiling Springs, South Carolina Venue: Jayne Stadium

Morehead State vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Morehead State Davidson 315.8 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.1 (2nd) 365.6 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (24th) 81.3 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.9 (1st) 234.4 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.2 (101st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 2,074 yards, completing 51.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 244 yards (27.1 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Caleb Ramseur has carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards (19.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp's team-leading 685 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 42 targets) with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 531 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Trevon Kleint's nine receptions have turned into 172 yards and one touchdown.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has racked up 1,253 yards on 76.9% passing while recording 15 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 279 yards .

Mari Adams has rushed 140 times for 817 yards, with 14 touchdowns.

Mason Sheron has collected 784 yards (on 113 carries) with 12 touchdowns.

Aaron Maione has racked up 343 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Brody Reina has racked up 302 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Mark McCurdy's 16 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 259 yards and one touchdown.

