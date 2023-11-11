Kentucky vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Kentucky matchup.
Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-10.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-10.5)
|46.5
|-430
|+330
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Texas vs TCU
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Iowa State vs BYU
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Utah vs Washington
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- North Texas vs SMU
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- USC vs Oregon
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Washington State vs Cal
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Michigan vs Penn State
Kentucky vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Alabama has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.