In Jefferson County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Holy Cross High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11

12:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Taylor County High School at Seneca High School

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on November 11

2:15 PM ET on November 11 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Owensboro High School at duPont Manual High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 11

4:30 PM ET on November 11 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohio County High School at Butler Traditional High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 11

6:45 PM ET on November 11 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington County High School at DeSales High School