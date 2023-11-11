The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) and the BYU Cougars (5-4) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Iowa State is averaging 23.6 points per game on offense (91st in the FBS), and ranks 32nd defensively with 20.7 points allowed per game. BYU ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (298), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 101st in the FBS with 410.9 total yards ceded per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Iowa State vs. BYU Key Statistics

Iowa State BYU 337.2 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (128th) 330.2 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (89th) 117.6 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.7 (129th) 219.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.3 (80th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 1,918 passing yards for Iowa State, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 410 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 78 times for 299 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has hauled in 31 catches for 568 yards (63.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jaylin Noel has caught 47 passes for 438 yards (48.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Benjamin Brahmer's 19 grabs have yielded 255 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has racked up 1,716 yards on 57.4% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

LJ Martin has rushed for 438 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Aidan Robbins has run for 171 yards across 53 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Chase Roberts leads his team with 512 receiving yards on 37 catches with four touchdowns.

Darius Lassiter has put up a 347-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 51 targets.

Isaac Rex's 51 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 333 yards and one touchdown.

