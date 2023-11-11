High school basketball action in Graves County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Graves County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Graves County High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11

Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Graves County High School at West Creek High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11

Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayfield High School at Camden Central High School