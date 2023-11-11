Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Grant County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.