The Colorado Avalanche (8-4) will host the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) on Saturday, with the Avalanche coming off a defeat and the Blues off a victory.

The Avalanche-Blues matchup will air on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2023 Avalanche Blues 4-1 COL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 33 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is sixth in the league.

With 28 goals (2.3 per game), the Blues have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 12 6 5 11 12 10 53.7% Kasperi Kapanen 12 2 4 6 3 6 41.7% Jordan Kyrou 12 2 4 6 5 10 40% Oskar Sundqvist 12 2 3 5 3 7 37.3% Kevin Hayes 12 2 3 5 5 9 57.7%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 35 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank eighth.

The Avalanche's 40 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Avalanche Key Players