The Week 11 college football slate includes seven games featuring ACC teams involved. Check out the article below to see up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Virginia vs. Louisville

Week 11 ACC Results

Louisville 31 Virginia 24

Pregame Favorite: Louisville (-20.5)

Louisville (-20.5) Pregame Total: 50.5

Louisville Leaders

Passing: Jack Plummer (19-for-28, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Jack Plummer (19-for-28, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jawhar Jordan (17 ATT, 95 YDS)

Jawhar Jordan (17 ATT, 95 YDS) Receiving: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (1 TAR, 1 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)

Virginia Leaders

Passing: Anthony Colandrea (20-for-31, 314 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Anthony Colandrea (20-for-31, 314 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Colandrea (14 ATT, 89 YDS)

Colandrea (14 ATT, 89 YDS) Receiving: Malik Washington (11 TAR, 9 REC, 155 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Louisville Virginia 423 Total Yards 434 243 Passing Yards 314 180 Rushing Yards 120 1 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 11 ACC Games

Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-14.5)

NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: NC State (-2.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Pittsburgh (-3)

Miami Hurricanes at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)

Duke Blue Devils at No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-14)

