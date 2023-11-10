Friday's contest features the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) and the Queens Royals (0-1) matching up at Banterra Center (on November 10) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-66 victory for Southern Illinois.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Illinois vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Southern Illinois vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, Queens 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-7.8)

Southern Illinois (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

On offense, Southern Illinois was the 321st-ranked squad in college basketball (65.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 12th-best (61.4 points conceded per game).

The Salukis were 322nd in the nation in rebounds per game (28.8) and 101st in rebounds conceded (30) last season.

At 13.9 assists per game last season, Southern Illinois was 109th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Salukis were 112th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.9) last year. They were 259th in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

Defensively, Southern Illinois was 46th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.1 last season. It was 120th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33%.

Southern Illinois attempted 46.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 33.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 53.6% of its shots, with 66.2% of its makes coming from there.

