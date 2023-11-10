Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Redhawks Betting Records & Stats
- Southeast Missouri State and its opponent combined to hit the over 19 out of 30 times last season.
- The Redhawks' record against the spread last season was 18-12-0.
- Southeast Missouri State's .600 ATS win percentage (18-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Butler's .536 mark (15-13-0 ATS Record).
Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Butler
|65.3
|142.8
|67.9
|143.8
|139.4
|Southeast Missouri State
|77.5
|142.8
|75.9
|143.8
|150.2
Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends
- The Redhawks' 77.5 points per game last year were 9.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State went 12-7 against the spread and 12-11 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Butler
|15-13-0
|10-18-0
|Southeast Missouri State
|18-12-0
|19-11-0
Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Butler
|Southeast Missouri State
|10-6
|Home Record
|9-4
|3-9
|Away Record
|5-11
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|61.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
