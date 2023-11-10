The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Redhawks Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State and its opponent combined to hit the over 19 out of 30 times last season.

The Redhawks' record against the spread last season was 18-12-0.

Southeast Missouri State's .600 ATS win percentage (18-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Butler's .536 mark (15-13-0 ATS Record).

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 65.3 142.8 67.9 143.8 139.4 Southeast Missouri State 77.5 142.8 75.9 143.8 150.2

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Redhawks' 77.5 points per game last year were 9.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State went 12-7 against the spread and 12-11 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 15-13-0 10-18-0 Southeast Missouri State 18-12-0 19-11-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Southeast Missouri State 10-6 Home Record 9-4 3-9 Away Record 5-11 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.