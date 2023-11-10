The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) will face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 2.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

  • Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank
328th 65.3 Points Scored 77.5 45th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 75.9 326th
357th 27.4 Rebounds 32.4 134th
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.9 112th
211th 12.6 Assists 13.8 117th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.6 258th

