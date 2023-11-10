Friday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (1-0) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-66 in favor of Butler, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 86, Southeast Missouri State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-21.0)

Butler (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

Last year Southeast Missouri State averaged 77.5 points per game (45th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 75.9 points per contest (326th-ranked).

The Redhawks, who ranked 134th in college basketball with 32.4 rebounds per game, allowed 34.1 rebounds per contest, which was 25th-worst in the nation.

Southeast Missouri State ranked 117th in the country with 13.8 assists per game.

The Redhawks averaged 12.6 turnovers per game (258th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

With 7.9 three-pointers per game, the Redhawks were 112th in the nation. They sported a 32.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 259th in college basketball.

With 7.1 three-pointers conceded per game, Southeast Missouri State was 165th in the nation. It gave up a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 229th in college basketball.

Southeast Missouri State took 60.1% two-pointers and 39.9% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 70.1% were two-pointers and 29.9% were threes.

