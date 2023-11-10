The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-18.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-18.5) 147.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.

The Redhawks covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Butler compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bulldogs games.

