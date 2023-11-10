The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) face the Butler Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point lower than the Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Southeast Missouri State went 9-3 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Redhawks ranked 211th.
  • The Redhawks put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • Southeast Missouri State put together a 12-11 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 76.
  • At home, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.8).
  • Southeast Missouri State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (32.4%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 88-67 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/10/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 Evansville - Show Me Center
11/20/2023 Central Arkansas - Show Me Center

