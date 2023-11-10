Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oldham County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Oldham County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oldham County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
North Oldham High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.