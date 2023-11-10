The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) play the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Morehead State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Last season, Morehead State had an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 231st.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.
  • Morehead State put together an 18-3 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).
  • The Eagles conceded 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Morehead State drained fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (37%) too.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Alabama L 105-73 Coleman Coliseum
11/8/2023 Shawnee State W 96-40 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/10/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/14/2023 Mercer - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center

