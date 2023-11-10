The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) play the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Last season, Morehead State had an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 231st.

The Eagles put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.

Morehead State put together an 18-3 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).

The Eagles conceded 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Morehead State drained fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (37%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule