How to Watch Morehead State vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) play the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Morehead State vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Last season, Morehead State had an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 231st.
- The Eagles put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.
- Morehead State put together an 18-3 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).
- The Eagles conceded 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Morehead State drained fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (37%) too.
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 105-73
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 96-40
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
