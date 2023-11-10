The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) battle the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville Stats Insights

Last season, the Cardinals had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Mocs' opponents made.

Louisville had a 3-13 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mocs finished 86th.

Last year, the Cardinals put up 63.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 72.1 the Mocs gave up.

Louisville had a 2-2 record last season when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

Louisville put up 66 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 81.1.

Louisville drained 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.9, 37.3%).

