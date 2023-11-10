How to Watch Louisville vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) battle the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cardinals had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Mocs' opponents made.
- Louisville had a 3-13 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mocs finished 86th.
- Last year, the Cardinals put up 63.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 72.1 the Mocs gave up.
- Louisville had a 2-2 record last season when putting up more than 72.1 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison
- Louisville put up 66 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 81.1.
- Louisville drained 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.9, 37.3%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UMBC
|W 94-93
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/10/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/15/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2023
|Texas
|-
|Madison Square Garden
