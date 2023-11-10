Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) play in a matchup with no set line at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- Kentucky covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread last season.
- Kentucky (16-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.7% less often than Texas A&M-Commerce (15-14-0) last season.
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|74.5
|146.1
|67.8
|141.2
|140.8
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|71.6
|146.1
|73.4
|141.2
|141.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats averaged were just 1.1 more points than the Lions allowed (73.4).
- Kentucky had a 10-4 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|16-16-0
|20-12-0
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|15-14-0
|18-11-0
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kentucky
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|14-4
|Home Record
|5-5
|6-3
|Away Record
|7-12
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.8
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.