The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) take the court against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network+

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Lions allowed to opponents.

Kentucky had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 312th.

Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats averaged were only 1.1 more points than the Lions gave up (73.4).

Kentucky had a 13-2 record last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last year at home, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).

The Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.9 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Kentucky performed better in home games last year, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule