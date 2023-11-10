How to Watch Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) take the court against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Lions allowed to opponents.
- Kentucky had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 312th.
- Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats averaged were only 1.1 more points than the Lions gave up (73.4).
- Kentucky had a 13-2 record last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last year at home, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).
- The Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.9 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Kentucky performed better in home games last year, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 86-46
|Rupp Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.