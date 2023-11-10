Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Male High School at Fern Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler Traditional High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Cross High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Butler County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Morgantown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Xavier High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spencer County High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethlehem High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ballard High School at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.