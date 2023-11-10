The Utah Jazz (2-7) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) on November 10, 2023 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Utah Jazz

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).

The Grizzlies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Grizzlies record 14.2 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Jazz give up (121.7).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Grizzlies post 105 points per game in home games, compared to 110 points per game in away games.

Memphis allows 113 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 on the road.

The Grizzlies are making 11.8 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.2 fewer threes and 2% points worse than they're averaging on the road (14, 33.3%).

Grizzlies Injuries