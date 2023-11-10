Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Graves County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Graves County, Kentucky, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Graves County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Graves County High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murray High School at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mayfield, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
