The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Hilltoppers shot at a 44% clip from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Shockers averaged.
  • Western Kentucky went 14-10 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Shockers ranked 204th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hilltoppers ranked 266th.
  • The Hilltoppers put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, only 2.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up.
  • Western Kentucky went 13-6 last season when it scored more than 68.5 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Western Kentucky averaged 77.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.8.
  • The Hilltoppers gave up 69 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Western Kentucky drained fewer triples on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kentucky Wesleyan W 90-64 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/9/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
11/14/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
11/18/2023 Kentucky State - E. A. Diddle Arena

