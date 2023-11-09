The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) face the Washington Huskies (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Northern Kentucky went 16-5 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Huskies ranked 266th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Norse ranked 48th.
  • The Norse put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.
  • Northern Kentucky went 10-2 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Kentucky scored 72.7 points per game last season, 9.4 more than it averaged away (63.3).
  • The Norse gave up fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (63.8) last season.
  • Northern Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 74-57 Murphy Athletic Center
11/9/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/14/2023 DePauw - Truist Arena
11/19/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

