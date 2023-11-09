For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nikita Alexandrov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Alexandrov 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 28 games last season, Alexandrov scored -- but just one goal each time.

Alexandrov produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 10.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

The Coyotes earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.