Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 9?
Can we expect Kevin Hayes scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues play the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayes stats and insights
- Hayes has scored in one of 11 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Hayes has no points on the power play.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
