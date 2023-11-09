The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kasperi Kapanen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Kapanen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Kapanen has zero points on the power play.

Kapanen averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

