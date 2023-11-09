The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 77.3 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
  • Eastern Kentucky had an 11-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 64 points.
  • Last year, the Cougars put up 64 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 69.5 the Colonels gave up.
  • SIU-Edwardsville had a 6-7 record last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.
  • The Cougars shot 25% from the field last season, 27.4 percentage points lower than the 52.4% the Colonels allowed to opponents.
  • The Colonels' 36% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.7 percentage points lower than the Cougars given up to their opponents (56.7%).

Eastern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Hanover W 94-43 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/9/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/11/2023 Northern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/15/2023 @ Evansville - Meeks Family Fieldhouse

