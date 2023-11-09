Brandon Saad will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes play on Thursday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Saad's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brandon Saad vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Saad Season Stats Insights

Saad's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:29 per game on the ice, is +3.

Saad has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Saad has posted two or more points in two of the 11 games he's played this season.

In one of 11 games this year, Saad has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Saad's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Saad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Saad Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 11 Games 4 4 Points 1 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.