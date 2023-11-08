Ziaire Williams' Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 5, Williams produced six points and seven rebounds in a 112-100 win against the Trail Blazers.

Let's break down Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ziaire Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-125)

Over 8.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-125)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat allowed 109.8 points per game last season, second in the league.

The Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds on average last year, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat were ranked 14th in the league defensively last season, giving up 25.6 per game.

The Heat conceded 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 28th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Ziaire Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 12 12 2 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.