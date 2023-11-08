The Memphis Grizzlies, Marcus Smart included, square off versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 112-100 win versus the Trail Blazers, Smart put up 10 points, five assists and two steals.

In this article, we break down Smart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-141)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 109.8 points per contest last season made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds on average last year, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat gave up 25.6 per game last year, ranking them 14th in the league.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 35 9 2 4 1 0 1 5/27/2023 42 21 4 1 4 0 0 5/25/2023 30 23 3 2 4 0 5 5/23/2023 35 11 3 6 3 0 2 5/21/2023 30 8 9 8 0 0 0 5/19/2023 33 7 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

