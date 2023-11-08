The Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) host the Miami Heat (3-4) after losing three home games in a row. The Heat are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Grizzlies 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 2.5)

Heat (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-4.1)

Heat (-4.1) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.0

The Grizzlies have a 2-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-6-0 mark of the Heat.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Memphis covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 100% of the time.

Both Miami and Memphis games have gone over the over/under 42.9% of the time this year.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 3-1, a better record than the Grizzlies have recorded (0-2) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are 24th in the NBA offensively (108.3 points scored per game) and 20th defensively (115 points allowed).

Memphis is 15th in the league in rebounds per game (44.7) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (47.4).

With 25 assists per game, the Grizzlies are 16th in the league.

Memphis is 25th in the league in turnovers per game (15.6) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

The Grizzlies make 13.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 10th and 25th, respectively, in the league.

