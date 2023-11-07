The Southern Illinois Salukis battle the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks put up 13.3 fewer points per game last year (61.6) than the Salukis gave up to opponents (74.9).

When Southeast Missouri State allowed fewer than 73.4 points last season, it went 13-9.

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Salukis recorded were 10.2 more points than the Redhawks allowed (63.2).

Southern Illinois had a 10-12 record last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.

