Tuesday's contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis (0-0) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) at Banterra Center has a projected final score of 73-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Illinois squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

Last season, the Redhawks finished 16-15 during the season.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, Southeast Missouri State 64

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redhawks were outscored by 1.6 points per game last season with a -51 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (247th in college basketball) and gave up 63.2 per outing (145th in college basketball).

In conference play, Southeast Missouri State scored more points (65.4 per game) than it did overall (61.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Redhawks averaged 63.2 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 61.6.

At home, Southeast Missouri State conceded 57.3 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 71.8.

