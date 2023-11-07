Can we expect Kevin Hayes lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

In one of 10 games so far this season, Hayes has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

Hayes has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

