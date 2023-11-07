The East Tennessee State Buccaneers go up against the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 64.4 points per game last year were just 4.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats gave up.

When East Tennessee State allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 21-3.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 12.1 more points per game (67.8) than the Buccaneers gave up (55.7).

When Kentucky put up more than 55.7 points last season, it went 10-13.

Last season, the Wildcats had a 39.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.9% lower than the 52.9% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents knocked down.

The Buccaneers shot 17.5% from the field, 26.6% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

