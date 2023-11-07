How to Watch the Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers go up against the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers' 64.4 points per game last year were just 4.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats gave up.
- When East Tennessee State allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 21-3.
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 12.1 more points per game (67.8) than the Buccaneers gave up (55.7).
- When Kentucky put up more than 55.7 points last season, it went 10-13.
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 39.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.9% lower than the 52.9% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents knocked down.
- The Buccaneers shot 17.5% from the field, 26.6% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
