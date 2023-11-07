Tuesday's game that pits the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Wildcats went 12-19 in the 2022-23 season.

Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 68, East Tennessee State 60

Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats scored 67.8 points per game last season (129th in college basketball) and allowed 68.8 (288th in college basketball) for a -33 scoring differential overall.

Kentucky averaged 63.1 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 4.7 fewer points per game than its season average (67.8).

Offensively the Wildcats were worse in home games last season, putting up 66.5 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Kentucky gave up 66.8 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 75.3.

