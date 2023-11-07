Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 7?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Kyrou find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kyrou stats and insights
- Kyrou has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- Kyrou has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 5.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.0 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
